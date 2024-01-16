Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Stump Stool

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Simplicity never goes out of style.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Ash Log
1
Item Icon
Beeswax
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Shard
1
Item Icon
Wind Shard
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

