Stuffed Mazlaya Marlin
Wall-mounted - Item Level 55
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
As magnificent as the day it was caught, but without the unpleasant stench of decay.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
60 gil
Repairs
level
Alchemist Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
55
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Straw
3
Zircon
3
Black Alumen
3
Mazlaya Marlin
3
Darksteel Nugget
3
Crystals
Water Crystal
2
Lightning Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
50
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
210
Max Quality
1100
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
325
Craftsmanship
325
Required
Craftsmanship
275
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
My FFXIV Retainers are Alpha Stans and I'm Not a Fan
Mills Webster
Gift Ideas for Your FFXIV Sweetie This Valentine's Day
Michael Hassall
Some FFXIV Cupids are Delivering Valentiones Gifts to Your Loved Ones
Jessica Scharnagle