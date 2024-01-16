Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Stuffed Mazlaya Marlin

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

As magnificent as the day it was caught, but without the unpleasant stench of decay.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Straw
3
Item Icon
Zircon
3
Item Icon
Black Alumen
3
Item Icon
Mazlaya Marlin
3
Item Icon
Darksteel Nugget
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Crystal
2
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required

Related Posts

My FFXIV Retainers are Alpha Stans and I'm Not a Fan
Mills Webster
Gift Ideas for Your FFXIV Sweetie This Valentine's Day
Michael Hassall
Some FFXIV Cupids are Delivering Valentiones Gifts to Your Loved Ones
Jessica Scharnagle