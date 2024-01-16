Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Striped Interior Wall
Interior Wall - Item Level 45
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
These striped walls are guaranteed to make your room appear thin...or fat.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
150 gil
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
45
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Mortar
6
Undyed Felt
6
Woolen Yarn
6
Crystals
Wind Shard
5
Lightning Shard
5
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
45
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
158
Max Quality
850
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
75
Craftsmanship
150
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
