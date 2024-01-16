Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Striped Interior Wall

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

These striped walls are guaranteed to make your room appear thin...or fat.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Mortar
6
Item Icon
Undyed Felt
6
Item Icon
Woolen Yarn
6
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Shard
5
Item Icon
Lightning Shard
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

