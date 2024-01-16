Destiny 2
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Item Database
Item Icon

Straight Stepping Stones

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Several flat smoothed stones arranged in a straight line.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Mortar
4
Item Icon
Siltstone
4
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
3
Item Icon
Wind Shard
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

