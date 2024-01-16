Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Straight Stepping Stones
Outdoor Furnishing - Item Level 33
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
Several flat smoothed stones arranged in a straight line.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
57 gil
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
33
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Mortar
4
Siltstone
4
Crystals
Fire Shard
3
Wind Shard
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
33
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
111
Max Quality
500
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
60
Craftsmanship
121
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
