FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Stone Vigil Beacon

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A watch beacon used by the knights of Ishgard. As seen at the Stone Vigil.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Cobalt Ingot
6
Item Icon
Rosewood Branch
6
Item Icon
Ishgardian Steel Ingot
6
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
6
Item Icon
Earth Shard
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

