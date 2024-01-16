Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Stepladder

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Because sometimes there are things even a Roegadyn cannot reach.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Steel Ingot
3
Item Icon
Steel Rivets
3
Item Icon
Walnut Lumber
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Shard
3
Item Icon
Wind Shard
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

