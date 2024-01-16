Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Tools
Steel Scythe
Botanist's Secondary Tool - Item Level 31
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
Classes
BTN - Lv. 31
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
48 gil
Bonuses
Gathering
+35
Perception
+62
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 21
resource
Grade 4 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
31
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Steel Ingot
3
Walnut Lumber
3
Siltstone Whetstone
3
Crystals
Fire Shard
4
Earth Shard
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
33
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
111
Max Quality
1000
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
60
Craftsmanship
121
Related Posts
FFXIV Endwalker: All Melee DPS Changes up to Level 90 and Reaper Breakdown
Michael Higham
Pokemon Legends: Arceus Fire Type Guide - Weakness, Advantages
Dillon Skiffington
All 7 New Pokemon in Pokemon: Legends Arceus
Dillon Skiffington