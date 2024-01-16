Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseTools
Item Icon

Steel Ornamental Hammer

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

20

18.67

2.8

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Steel Ingot
3
Item Icon
Steel Rivets
3
Item Icon
Walnut Lumber
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
3
Item Icon
Earth Shard
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

