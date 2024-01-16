Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Tools
Steel Ornamental Hammer
Goldsmith's Primary Tool - Item Level 34
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
20
Physical Damage
18.67
Auto-attack
2.8
Delay
Details
Classes
GSM - Lv. 34
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
56 gil
Bonuses
Control
+36
Craftsmanship
+63
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 24
resource
Grade 4 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
34
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Steel Ingot
3
Steel Rivets
3
Walnut Lumber
3
Crystals
Fire Shard
3
Earth Shard
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
32
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
110
Max Quality
950
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
60
Craftsmanship
121
