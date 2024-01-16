Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Tools
Steel Chaser Hammer
Goldsmith's Primary Tool - Item Level 29
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
18
Physical Damage
16.8
Auto-attack
2.8
Delay
Details
Classes
GSM - Lv. 29
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
41 gil
Bonuses
Control
+32
Craftsmanship
+56
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 19
resource
Grade 3 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
29
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Steel Ingot
3
Steel Rivets
3
Walnut Lumber
3
Crystals
Fire Shard
3
Earth Shard
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
30
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
102
Max Quality
850
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
53
Craftsmanship
106
Related Posts
Pathfinder’s Latest DLC Feels Like A Visit To Your Local Tabletop Game Shop
Paul Tamayo
All FFXIV Online Store Mounts
Emily Berry
FFXIV Archfiend Attire Guide: How to Get the Coffer and Level in PVP Fast
Michael Higham