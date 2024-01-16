Games
Standing Signboard
Outdoor Furnishing - Item Level 30
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A V-shaped sign used by shop owners to inform passersby of items on sale within.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
57 gil
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
30
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Steel Hinge
3
Walnut Lumber
3
Adventurers' Guild Aduyses
3
Crystals
Ice Shard
3
Wind Shard
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
30
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
102
Max Quality
425
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
53
Craftsmanship
106
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
