FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Standing Signboard

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A V-shaped sign used by shop owners to inform passersby of items on sale within.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Steel Hinge
3
Item Icon
Walnut Lumber
3
Item Icon
Adventurers' Guild Aduyses
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Shard
3
Item Icon
Wind Shard
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

