FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Tools
Staghorn Fishing Rod
Fisher's Primary Tool - Item Level 29
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
18
Physical Damage
19.2
Auto-attack
3.2
Delay
Details
Classes
FSH - Lv. 29
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
41 gil
Bonuses
Gathering
+59
Perception
+34
Materia
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 19
resource
Grade 3 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
29
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Yew Branch
2
Steel Ingot
2
Antelope Horn
2
Walnut Lumber
2
Crystals
Ice Shard
2
Wind Shard
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
29
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
101
Max Quality
800
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
53
Craftsmanship
106
