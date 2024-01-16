Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Square Maple Shield

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

17

17

Details

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Maple Lumber
1
Item Icon
Bronze Rivets
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Shard
1
Item Icon
Wind Shard
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

FFXIV Live Letter March 2023 Summary: Patch 6.4, Pandaemonium Anabaseios, Blue Mage Updates, and More
Mike Williams
FFXIV Crafting Guide 1-90 (Patch 6.5)
Paulo Kawanishi
Yoshi-P Admits The Team is “Struggling” With New Hrothgar Hairstyles
Mike Williams