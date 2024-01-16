Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Square Maple Shield
Shield - Item Level 1
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
17
Block Strength
17
Block Rate
Details
Classes
GLA CNJ THM PLD WHM BLM - Lv. 1
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 1
resource
Grade 1 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
1
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Maple Lumber
1
Bronze Rivets
1
Crystals
Ice Shard
1
Wind Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
5
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
33
Max Quality
150
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
25
Craftsmanship
50
