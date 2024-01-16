Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Medicines & Meals
Spine Drops
Medicine - Item Level 30
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
This alchemically crafted restorative instantly cures most instances of paralysis.
Recast
1m 30s
Available for Purchase with gil
Yes
Sale Price
352 gil
Sells for
6 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Rock Salt
3
Wolf Fang
3
Pearl Ginger
3
Crystals
Water Shard
3
Lightning Shard
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
30
Total Crafted
3
Durability
70
Difficulty
102
Max Quality
850
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
53
Craftsmanship
106
