FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Sophic Barding

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A suit of chocobo armor designed to resemble Sophia, the Goddess.

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Gold Ingot
3
Item Icon
Cashmere Cloth
3
Item Icon
Scintillant Ingot
3
Item Icon
Sophic Bead Fragment
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
3
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

