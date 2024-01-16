Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Sophic Barding
Other - Item Level 1
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A suit of chocobo armor designed to resemble Sophia, the Goddess.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Gold Ingot
3
Cashmere Cloth
3
Scintillant Ingot
3
Sophic Bead Fragment
3
Crystals
Fire Cluster
3
Wind Cluster
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
500
Max Quality
3800
Characteristics
Required
Control
955
Craftsmanship
995
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
