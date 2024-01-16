Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Soot Black Dye

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A labor-saving black dye, used for coloring anything from cloth to metal.

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Grey Pigment
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
1
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required For Quick Synth
Materials
Item Icon
Grey Pigment
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
1
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required For Quick Synth
Materials
Item Icon
Grey Pigment
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Crystal
1
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required For Quick Synth
Materials
Item Icon
Grey Pigment
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
1
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required For Quick Synth
Materials
Item Icon
Grey Pigment
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
1
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required For Quick Synth
Materials
Item Icon
Grey Pigment
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
1
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required For Quick Synth
Materials
Item Icon
Grey Pigment
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
1
Item Icon
Water Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required For Quick Synth
Materials
Item Icon
Grey Pigment
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
1
Item Icon
Earth Crystal
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required For Quick Synth

Related Posts

FFXIV Soot Black Dye Guide - Where to Get It & What It's Really Worth
Mike Williams
FFXIV Fashion Report: Easy 80 Points This Week – April 22, 2022
Nerium
Full FFXIV Gold Saucer Fashion Report Guide — Week 315
Jessica Scharnagle,Mills Webster