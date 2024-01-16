Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Item Database
Item Icon

Snailfish Oil

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Thick, pungent oil cold-pressed from the writhing corpse of a deep-water snailfish.

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Snailfish
2
Item Icon
Everborn Aethersand
2
Item Icon
Everdeep Aethersand
2
Item Icon
Gyr Abanian Alchemic
2
Item Icon
Everbright Aethersand
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Cluster
2
Item Icon
Lightning Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth

