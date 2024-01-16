Games
Snailfish Oil
Reagent - Item Level 320
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
Details
Thick, pungent oil cold-pressed from the writhing corpse of a deep-water snailfish.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
4 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Alchemist
Materials
Snailfish
2
Everborn Aethersand
2
Everdeep Aethersand
2
Gyr Abanian Alchemic
2
Everbright Aethersand
2
Crystals
Water Cluster
2
Lightning Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
70
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
720
Max Quality
4320
Characteristics
Required
Control
1220
Craftsmanship
1320
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
1500
