Item Icon

Skybuilders' Wain

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Surprisingly maneuverable, even when loaded with bricks and such.

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Mythril Ingot
2
Item Icon
Skybuilders' Ash Log
2
Item Icon
Skybuilders' Rock Salt
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Shard
2
Item Icon
Wind Shard
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
