FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Skybuilders' Wain
Miscellany - Item Level 40
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
Surprisingly maneuverable, even when loaded with bricks and such.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
4 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Mythril Ingot
2
Skybuilders' Ash Log
2
Skybuilders' Rock Salt
2
Crystals
Ice Shard
2
Wind Shard
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
40
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
207
Max Quality
3500
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
68
Craftsmanship
136
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
FFXIV Skybuilders’ Tools Guide - Final Relic Macro, Gathering Rotation
Shikhu
FFXIV Skysung Tools Guide - Highly Viscous Gobbiegoo, Crafting & Gathering Goals
Shikhu
FFXIV Ishgard Restoration Guide: Diadem, Scrips, Fetes Explained
Cody Perez