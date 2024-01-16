Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Skybuilders' Uncooked Pasta

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Uncooked pasta that is perfect for eating during construction. If you like uncooked pasta.

Attributes

Crafting

Culinarian

Materials
Item Icon
Sunset Wheat Flour
2
Item Icon
Skybuilders' Rock Salt
2
Item Icon
Skybuilders' Spring Water
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
4
Item Icon
Water Shard
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

