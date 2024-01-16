Games
Skybuilders' Uncooked Pasta
Miscellany - Item Level 40
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
Uncooked pasta that is perfect for eating during construction. If you like uncooked pasta.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
4 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Culinarian
Materials
Sunset Wheat Flour
2
Skybuilders' Rock Salt
2
Skybuilders' Spring Water
2
Crystals
Fire Shard
4
Water Shard
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
40
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
207
Max Quality
3500
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
68
Craftsmanship
136
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
