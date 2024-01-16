Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Skybuilders' Bed

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Children who fail to heed the word of their parents will be sent here without any supper.

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Pixie Cotton
2
Item Icon
Skybuilders' Wheat
2
Item Icon
Skybuilders' Cotton Boll
2
Item Icon
Skybuilders' White Ash Log
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
2
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

