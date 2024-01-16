Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Sky Rat Harness of Fending

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

329

329

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Chimerical Felt
3
Item Icon
Cloud Mythril Ingot
3
Item Icon
Peteinosaur Leather
3
Item Icon
Dawnborne Aethersand
3
Item Icon
High Mythrite Nugget
3
Item Icon
Grade 2 Vitality Dissolvent
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
3
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth

