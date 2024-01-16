Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Sky Pirate's Shoes of Casting
Item Icon

Sky Pirate's Shoes of Casting

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

149

85

Details

Bonuses

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Hardsilver Nugget
2
Item Icon
Amphiptere Leather
2
Item Icon
Pterodactyl Leather
2
Item Icon
Dawnborne Aethersand
2
Item Icon
Grade 1 Intelligence Dissolvent
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
2
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth

