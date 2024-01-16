Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Sky Pirate's Mask of Striking

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

116

116

Details

Bonuses

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Crystal Glass
2
Item Icon
Pterodactyl Leather
2
Item Icon
Dawnborne Aethersand
2
Item Icon
Titanium Alloy Ingot
2
Item Icon
Grade 1 Strength Dissolvent
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
2
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth

Related Posts

Pathfinder’s Latest DLC Feels Like A Visit To Your Local Tabletop Game Shop
Paul Tamayo
No Man's Sky Pioneers Expedition Guide - All Steps, Rewards, Tips
Dillon Skiffington
placeholder
Why Final Fantasy XII is the best Star Wars ever made
Christopher Woodard