FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Silver Circlet (Amethyst)

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

36

21

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Amethyst
3
Item Icon
Silver Ingot
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
3
Item Icon
Wind Shard
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

