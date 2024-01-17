Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Silver Circlet (Amethyst)
Head - Item Level 28
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
36
Magic Defense
21
Defense
Details
Classes
All Classes - Lv. 28
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
21 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+3
Vitality
+4
Intelligence
+3
Direct Hit Rate
+4
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 18
resource
Grade 3 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
28
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Amethyst
3
Silver Ingot
3
Crystals
Fire Shard
3
Wind Shard
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
33
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
111
Max Quality
1000
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
60
Craftsmanship
121
Related Posts
FFXIV Callback Campaign Wants You to Bring Your Lapsed Friends Back
Mike Williams
FFXIV 6.18 Patch Notes Summary; Data Centers, Job Changes, and More
Michael Higham
The Thirst for Lahabrea Goes Deeper than Pandaemonium's Depths in FFXIV
Jenny Zheng