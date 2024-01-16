Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Materials
Item Icon

Silver Brocade

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

A luxurious fabric woven from silver thread, featuring raised patterns.

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Silk Thread
11
Item Icon
Silver Ingot
11
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Shard
10
Item Icon
Lightning Shard
10
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required

