FFXIV Items
Item DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Silver Battle Fork

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

30

28

2.8

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Crab Oil
2
Item Icon
Silver Ingot
2
Item Icon
Walnut Lumber
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Shard
2
Item Icon
Wind Shard
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

