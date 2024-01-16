Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Silver Battle Fork
Lancer's Arm - Item Level 26
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
30
Physical Damage
28
Auto-attack
2.8
Delay
Details
Classes
LNC DRG - Lv. 26
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
31 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+4
Vitality
+5
Critical Hit
+5
Materia
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 16
resource
Grade 3 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
26
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Crab Oil
2
Silver Ingot
2
Walnut Lumber
2
Crystals
Ice Shard
2
Wind Shard
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
27
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
91
Max Quality
720
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
49
Craftsmanship
99
