Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Shipping Crate
Table - Item Level 25
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A sturdy wooden box once used to import exotics from across the boundless seas.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
90 gil
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
25
Dyeable
Yes
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Iron Ingot
3
Iron Rivets
3
Walnut Lumber
3
Crystals
Ice Shard
2
Wind Shard
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
27
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
91
Max Quality
360
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
49
Craftsmanship
99
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
The Must-Play FFXIV Content You Should Finish Before (or After) Endwalker
Michael Higham
FFXIV Community Questions Pricing of Square Enix's New Meister Arts Figure
Mills Webster
The Fell Court of Troia Dungeon Guide - FFXIV Patch 6.2 MSQ
Michael Higham