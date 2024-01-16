Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Shipping Crate

Details
A sturdy wooden box once used to import exotics from across the boundless seas.

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Iron Ingot
3
Item Icon
Iron Rivets
3
Item Icon
Walnut Lumber
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Shard
2
Item Icon
Wind Shard
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

