FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Arms
Shinryu's Ephemeral Gunblade
Gunbreaker's Arm - Item Level 290
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
73
Physical Damage
68.13
Auto-attack
2.8
Delay
Details
Classes
GNB - Lv. 70
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
621 gil
Bonuses
Strength
+97
Vitality
+95
Critical Hit
+70
Determination
+101
Materia
Repairs
level
Blacksmith Lv. 60
resource
Grade 7 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
290
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Blacksmith
Materials
Demicrystal
2
Chromite Ingot
2
Palladium Ingot
2
Shinryu's Scale
2
Molybdenum Ingot
2
Crystals
Fire Cluster
2
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
70
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
1200
Max Quality
4800
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
1220
Craftsmanship
1320
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
