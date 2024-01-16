Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArms
Item Icon

Shinryu's Ephemeral Gunblade

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

73

68.13

2.8

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Demicrystal
2
Item Icon
Chromite Ingot
2
Item Icon
Palladium Ingot
2
Item Icon
Shinryu's Scale
2
Item Icon
Molybdenum Ingot
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
2
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

