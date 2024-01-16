Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Sephirotic Barding

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A suit of chocobo armor designed to resemble Sephirot, the Fiend.

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Star Ruby
2
Item Icon
Sephirot Sap
2
Item Icon
Star Sapphire
2
Item Icon
Dinosaur Leather
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
2
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

