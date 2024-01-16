Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Sephirotic Barding
Other - Item Level 1
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A suit of chocobo armor designed to resemble Sephirot, the Fiend.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
1 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Leatherworker
Materials
Star Ruby
2
Sephirot Sap
2
Star Sapphire
2
Dinosaur Leather
2
Crystals
Wind Cluster
2
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
370
Max Quality
2900
Characteristics
Required
Control
695
Craftsmanship
718
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
