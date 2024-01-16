Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Materials
Sephirot Sap
Reagent - Item Level 180
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
Left behind by the Fiend, this lump of sap appears to pulse with aetheric energy.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
26 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
