FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Sephirot Root

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A masterful objet d'art created using the sap of the Fiend. ※One per estate only.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Alchemist

Materials
Item Icon
Marble
2
Item Icon
Larimar
2
Item Icon
Holy Water
2
Item Icon
Sephirot Sap
2
Item Icon
Growth Formula Zeta
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Cluster
2
Item Icon
Lightning Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

