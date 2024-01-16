Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Accessories
Scintillant Ring of Casting
Ring - Item Level 250
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
0
Defense
0
Magic Defense
Details
Classes
Disciples of War or Magic - Lv. 60
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
223 gil
Bonuses
Vitality
+37
Spell Speed
+28
Intelligence
+40
Determination
+40
Materia
Repairs
level
Goldsmith Lv. 50
resource
Grade 6 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
250
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Allowed
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Goldsmith
Materials
Gold Ingot
3
Scintillant Ingot
3
Grade 3 Intelligence Dissolvent
3
Crystals
Fire Cluster
3
Wind Cluster
3
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
60
Total Crafted
1
Durability
70
Difficulty
1000
Max Quality
3800
Characteristics
Required
Control
955
Craftsmanship
995
Required For Quick Synth
Craftsmanship
1100
