FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseAccessories
Item Icon

Scintillant Earring of Slaying

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

0

0

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Diamond
3
Item Icon
Carnelian
3
Item Icon
Scintillant Ingot
3
Item Icon
Grade 3 Strength Dissolvent
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
3
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required
Required For Quick Synth

