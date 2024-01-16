Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Scarlet Moko Hood of the Black Griffin

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

400

229

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Snow Linen
8
Item Icon
Blue Zircon
8
Item Icon
Scarlet Moko Cloth
8
Item Icon
Grade 5 Intelligence Alkahest
8
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
8
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
8
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

