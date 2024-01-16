Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseTools
Item Icon

Sandteak Grinding Wheel

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Tuff Whetstone
7
Item Icon
Sandteak Lumber
7
Item Icon
Titanbronze Ingot
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Crystal
7
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

Reaper FFXIV 6.2 Job Guide: Opener, Rotation, Skills, and More
Paulo Kawanishi
FFXIV Fan Festival 2023 London Schedule and Info
placeholder
Michael Hassall,Jessica Scharnagle
How to Get the Giant Leaf Parasol Fashion Accessory in FFXIV
Michael Hassall