FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Royal Partition

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A luxurious partition designed to resemble those used in the sultana's palace.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Varnish
5
Item Icon
Electrum Ingot
5
Item Icon
Mahogany Lumber
5
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Shard
5
Item Icon
Wind Shard
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

