FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Round Shield

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

23

23

Details

Bonuses

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Bronze Ingot
1
Item Icon
Maple Lumber
1
Item Icon
Bronze Rivets
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Shard
1
Item Icon
Wind Shard
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

