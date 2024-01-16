Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Armor
Round Shield
Shield - Item Level 10
Details
Crafting
Item Details
HQ
23
Block Strength
23
Block Rate
Details
Classes
GLA CNJ PLD WHM - Lv. 10
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
3 gil
Bonuses
Mind
+1
Vitality
+0
Intelligence
+0
Direct Hit Rate
+1
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 10
resource
Grade 1 Dark Matter
Attributes
Company Crests
Allowed
Glamour Dresser
Allowed
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
Yes
Projectable
Yes
Desynthesizable
10
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Bronze Ingot
1
Maple Lumber
1
Bronze Rivets
1
Crystals
Ice Shard
1
Wind Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
9
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
42
Max Quality
230
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
29
Craftsmanship
59
