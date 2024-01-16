Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Item Database
Item Icon

Rough Stone Interior Wall

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

An imposing interior wall of haphazardly arranged hunks of stone.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Mortar
7
Item Icon
Granite
7
Item Icon
Lignum Vitae Lumber
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
7
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

