FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Rough Stone Flooring

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

Unpolished flagstone─for everyone's favorite seedy tavern ambience.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Mortar
7
Item Icon
Granite
7
Item Icon
Tuff Whetstone
7
Item Icon
Lignum Vitae Lumber
7
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
7
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
7
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

