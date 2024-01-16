Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Rose Gold Clasps

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

Details

Tiny rose gold clasps used to secure earrings to the wearer's ear.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Rose Gold Ingot
1
Item Icon
Darksteel Nugget
1
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Cluster
1
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
1
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested
Required
Required For Quick Synth

