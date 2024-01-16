Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Item Database
Item Icon

Riviera Table

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A small table designed in the riviera style.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Blacksmith

Materials
Item Icon
Beeswax
2
Item Icon
Iron Ingot
2
Item Icon
Yew Lumber
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Shard
2
Item Icon
Earth Shard
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

