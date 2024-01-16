Riviera Supper

While for most La Nosceans supper consists of huddling around a fire pit while sopping up a splash of rancid fish stew with a hunk of moldy bread, those who have found their fortune on the seas prefer a multiple-course extravaganza certain to leave even the most wealthy Ul'dahn speechless. ※Cannot be retrieved once used. ※Can be used up to 10 times. Meal benefits when used: Determination Bonus: +4% (Max 4) VIT Bonus: +4% (Max 5) Gear Durability Bonus: +2 EXP Bonus: +3% Duration: 30m (Duration can be extended to 60m by consuming multiple servings)

Available for Purchase with gil No