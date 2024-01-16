Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseMaterials
Item Icon

Black Pepper

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

An aromatic spice used in cooking as well as pickling.

Attributes

Crafting

Related Posts

How to Get Durium Sand in FFXIV's Island Sanctuary
Oliv Yanak
Fire Emblem: Three Houses Golden Deer Guide - All Characters, Abilities, Romance Options
Dillon Skiffington
FFXIV's Dragons Show How MSQ Runs Deeper Through Side Stories
Andrea Shearon