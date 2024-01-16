Games
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Riviera Rug
Rug - Item Level 37
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A rectangular rug woven in the riviera fashion.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
150 gil
Repairs
level
Weaver Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
37
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Linen Yarn
4
Undyed Linen
4
Undyed Velveteen
4
Crystals
Wind Shard
4
Lightning Shard
4
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
37
Total Crafted
1
Durability
80
Difficulty
128
Max Quality
610
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
64
Craftsmanship
129
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
