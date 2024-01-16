Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Riviera House Wall (Wood)

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A riviera wooden wall designed exclusively for use with houses.

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Carpenter

Materials
Item Icon
Granite
16
Item Icon
Oak Lumber
16
Item Icon
Steel Nails
16
Item Icon
Steel Joint Plate
16
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Shard
16
Item Icon
Wind Shard
16
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

How To Get the Flying Chair and Magicked Bed Mounts in FFXIV
Paulo Kawanishi
FFXIV Opens Up More Gender-Locked Equipment
Mike Williams
Where Do You Know That Final Fantasy XVI Voice From?
Mike Williams