FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Riviera Arched Window
Window - Item Level 14
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
An arched window in the riviera style.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
32 gil
Repairs
level
Carpenter Lv. 1
resource
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
14
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Carpenter
Materials
Ash Lumber
1
Iron Ingot
1
Clear Glass Lens
1
Crystals
Ice Shard
1
Wind Shard
1
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
14
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
54
Max Quality
165
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
33
Craftsmanship
67
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
