Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Rinascita Gloves of Aiming

Guide
Details
Crafting

PUBLISHED

UPDATED

Mike Williams

About the Author

Mike Williams

Item Details

HQ

395

395

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Bayberry Cloth
3
Item Icon
Titanoboa Leather
3
Item Icon
Endstone Aethersand
3
Item Icon
Ophiotauros Leather
3
Item Icon
Grade 7 Dexterity Alkahest
3
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
3
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
3
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

Related Posts

How To Upgrade Your Lunar Envoy Gear and Get Moonshine Twine, Shine, and Brine
Mike Williams
placeholder
Preview of New FFXIV Patch 6.4 Gear: Anabaseios Raid, Crafted, and Tomestone Sets
Mike Williams,Dillon Skiffington
Reaper FFXIV 6.2 Job Guide: Opener, Rotation, Skills, and More
Paulo Kawanishi