FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseOther
Item Icon

Researcher's Relaxation Kit

Details
Crafting

Item Details

Details

A delightful box brimming with relaxation implements of notable quality.

Attributes

Crafting

Weaver

Materials
Item Icon
Researcher's Relaxation Kit Components
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
2
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
2
Materials
Item Icon
Researcher's Relaxation Kit Components
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Water Crystal
2
Item Icon
Lightning Crystal
2
