Games
Articles
Games
Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIV
Item Database
Other
Researcher's Relaxation Kit
Miscellany - Item Level 545
Details
Crafting
Item Details
Details
A delightful box brimming with relaxation implements of notable quality.
Available for Purchase with gil
No
Sells for
12 gil
Attributes
Company Crests
Forbidden
Glamour Dresser
Forbidden
Armoire
Forbidden
Extractable
No
Projectable
No
Desynthesizable
No
Dyeable
No
Advanced Melding
Forbidden
Unique
No
Untradable
No
Crafting
Weaver
Materials
Researcher's Relaxation Kit Components
2
Crystals
Wind Crystal
2
Lightning Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
87
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
3200
Max Quality
5520
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2482
Craftsmanship
2626
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Armorer
Materials
Researcher's Relaxation Kit Components
2
Crystals
Ice Crystal
2
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
87
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
3200
Max Quality
5520
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2482
Craftsmanship
2626
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Alchemist
Materials
Researcher's Relaxation Kit Components
2
Crystals
Water Crystal
2
Lightning Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
87
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
3200
Max Quality
5520
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2482
Craftsmanship
2626
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Carpenter
Materials
Researcher's Relaxation Kit Components
2
Crystals
Ice Crystal
2
Wind Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
87
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
3200
Max Quality
5520
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2482
Craftsmanship
2626
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Goldsmith
Materials
Researcher's Relaxation Kit Components
2
Crystals
Fire Crystal
2
Wind Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
87
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
3200
Max Quality
5520
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2482
Craftsmanship
2626
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Blacksmith
Materials
Researcher's Relaxation Kit Components
2
Crystals
Fire Crystal
2
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
87
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
3200
Max Quality
5520
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2482
Craftsmanship
2626
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Culinarian
Materials
Researcher's Relaxation Kit Components
2
Crystals
Fire Crystal
2
Water Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
87
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
3200
Max Quality
5520
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2482
Craftsmanship
2626
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Leatherworker
Materials
Researcher's Relaxation Kit Components
2
Crystals
Wind Crystal
2
Earth Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Recipe Level
87
Total Crafted
1
Durability
60
Difficulty
3200
Max Quality
5520
Characteristics
Suggested
Control
2482
Craftsmanship
2626
Quick Synthesis Unavailable
Related Posts
ICYMI: Genshin Impact's 2.6 Preview Includes Ayato, The Chasm, and Irodori Festival
Andrea Shearon
How to Unlock Margrat's Custom Deliveries in FFXIV
Michael Hassall
The Thirst for Lahabrea Goes Deeper than Pandaemonium's Depths in FFXIV
Jenny Zheng