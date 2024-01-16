Destiny 2
Final Fantasy XIV
Palworld
Elden Ring
Pokemon
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
[NEW] FFXIV Calendar
Item Database
Job Guides
Activities
Resources
Leveling
Currency Farming
Relic Weapons & Tools
Tier Lists
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Replica Sky Pirate's Cap of Healing

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

13

7

Details

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Goldsmith

Materials
Item Icon
Skysteel Ingot
2
Item Icon
Clear Glass Lens
2
Item Icon
Skysteel Leather
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Fire Crystal
2
Item Icon
Wind Crystal
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

Related Posts

The 14 Best Moments in FFXIV Endwalker
Fanbyte Staff
FFXIV Players are Waiting in Line to Wait in Another Line
Andrea Shearon
How To Get the Arrhidaeus and Gobwalker Mounts in FFXIV
placeholder
Michael Hassall