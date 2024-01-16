Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Replica Dreadwyrm Bracers of Striking

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

59

59

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Leatherworker

Materials
Item Icon
Gold Ingot
2
Item Icon
Wootz Ingot
2
Item Icon
Kirimu Leather
2
Item Icon
Platinum Ingot
2
Item Icon
Battlecraft Demimateria III
2
Item Icon
Neo Aetherstone - Hand Gear
2
Crystals
Item Icon
Wind Cluster
2
Item Icon
Earth Cluster
2
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Required

