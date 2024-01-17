Destiny 2
FFXIV Items
Final Fantasy XIVItem DatabaseArmor
Item Icon

Reinforced Mythril Elmo

Details
Crafting

Item Details

HQ

89

89

Details

Bonuses

Materia

Repairs

Attributes

Crafting

Armorer

Materials
Item Icon
Mythril Elmo
5
Item Icon
Mythril Rivets
5
Item Icon
Peiste Leather
5
Crystals
Item Icon
Ice Shard
5
Item Icon
Earth Shard
5
Recipe Details
Characteristics
Suggested

